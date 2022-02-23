Lewis Hamilton takes sneak peek of rival Max Verstappen’s new Red Bull at Barcelona testing
After unveiled a show car weeks ago, Red Bull finally displayed the RB18 to the public at pre-season testing in Barcelona at the Circuit de Catalunya
Lewis Hamilton has taken a first glimpse of Red Bull’s RB18 at testing in Barcelona with a tactical walk past the garage of Mercedes’ rivals.
After Red Bull unveiled a show car instead of their actual motor weeks ago, the RB18 is finally in the public eye at pre-season testing at the Circuit de Catalunya.
The seven-time world champion is looking to gain every edge possible over reigning world champion Max Verstappen.
With the Briton seen early on day one of testing strolling past the garage for a close inspection on the changes Red Bull have made to this year’s car.
Hamilton will have noted the sidepods on Red Bull’s car, a clear variation to most of their rivals.
The actual RB18 has a distinct undercut on the sidepods combined with a narrow inlet.
It is an interesting concept that differs to their rivals ahead of a new era in F1 with new rules and regulations.
Red Bull have included a pull-rod suspension, as opposed to a push-rod front suspension.
Although the rear includes a push-rod, just like the suspension layout of the McLaren.
The nose of the car is also a variation on some of their rivals, as it does not go all the way to the front and instead joins with the second wing element.
Hamilton will also be able to take in Verstappen behind the wheel, as Red Bull hand the car to their prized asset for all of Wednesday’s practice.
While Thursday will see Sergio Perez take over, in contrast to Mercedes, who are splitting each day between Hamilton and George Russell depending on the session.
