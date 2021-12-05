Lewis Hamilton has won the first ever Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, beating Formula 1 title rival Max Verstappen over the line after a chaotic race.

Hamilton started on pole in Jeddah, with Red Bull’s Verstappen third. The pair traded positions throughout Sunday’s race, but ultimately the Mercedes man came out on top as Verstappen finished second.

As such, defending champion Hamilton has wiped out the Belgian-Dutch driver’s eight-point lead, and the foes will enter the final race of the season level on points.

Ahead of next weekend’s Abu Dhabi GP, Verstappen leads Hamilton on races won, having claimed nine victories to the Briton’s eight.

“That was incredibly tough, I tried to be as sensible and as tough as I could,” seven-time champion Hamilton said after Sunday’s race.

“With all my experience, keeping on track and staying clean... We persevered as a team, I’m really proud of everybody.”

Hamilton also addressed the biggest incident of the race, when Verstappen was ordered to let Hamilton past but braked abruptly and caused the Briton to hit the back of the Red Bull.

“I didn’t understand why he hit the breaks heavily, I ran into the back of him, then he moved on,” Hamilton said. “I didn’t understand, I got a message afterwards, it was confusing.

“They’ve got some raw pace, they’ve been so quick, it’s really hard.

“We’ve done an amazing job, it’s been an amazing event.”

Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas rounded out the podium in Jeddah by edging past Alpine’s Esteban Ocon on the final straight.

