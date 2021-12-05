Lewis Hamilton has labelled Max Verstappen as “f***ing crazy” during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after the pair came in contact during a chaotic race.

The Mercedes driver attempted to pass the Red Bull driver after the 37th lap only for the Belgian-Dutchman to defend his line aggressively.

Red Bull then instructed their driver to give the place back to the Briton, only for the two cars to collide moments later.

It was unclear at the moment of contact whether Hamilton was aware that Verstappen was set to gift him back the place.

Hamilton then racted on his radio: “That guy is f***ing crazy man.”

Adding: “He just break tested me. It was just dangerous driving dude.”

Hamilton’s front wing appeared to be in trouble, with the Briton even stating his concern over his radio, but the damage failed to alter his race from that point onwards.

The drama failed to let up as Verstappen was then handed a five-second time penalty by the stewards after the Red Bull star left the track and gained an advantage.

The penalty will not hurt Verstappen’s points tally though, with Esteban Ocon way back in third.

After around two and half hours of racing, with two red flags, Sky Sports labelled the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as “a dirty race in terms of tactics”.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton come in contact (Getty)

Lewis Hamilton eventually claimed victory, praising his team on the radio: “Great job guys, that's more like it, let's keep pushing.”

While a dejected Verstappen, who still holds the advantage due to most wins this season, responded to his team: “It is what it is mate, I tried at least.”

Before telling Sky Sports as fans booed the Belgian-Dutch driver: “It was quite eventful, a lot of things happened, which I don’t fully agree with. At least I tried. I’m not sure if the tyres were lasting to the end. Still second.”

Lewis Hamilton then told his version of events to the broadcaster: “That was incredibly tough, I tried to be as sensible and as tough as I could. With all my experience, keeping on track and staying clean. We persevered, as a team, I’m really proud of everybody.

“I didn’t understand why he hit the breaks heavily, I ran into the back of him, then he moved on, I didn’t understand, I got a message afterwards, it was confusing.

“They’ve got some raw pace, they’ve been so quick, it’s really hard, we’ve done an amazing job. It’s been an amazing event.”