Mercedes have confirmed that a pit mechanic hit by Lewis Hamilton’s car during practice at the Russian Grand Prix was unhurt by the incident.

Hamilton overshot his box after coming into the pit lane, sending the team’s jack man flying as he prepared to lift up the Mercedes car.

The mechanic got straight to his feet and the team confirmed he was “ok” following the collision.

“Man, Magic, sorry about that,” Hamilton said immediately.

“For everyone asking, our front jack man is ok,” Mercedes confirmed afterwards.

Hamilton has the opportunity to retake the world championship lead from title rival Max Verstappen at the Russian Grand Prix, a circuit which Mercedes have won in each of the seven races staged in Sochi.

Verstappen will start Sunday’s race at the back of the grid after Red Bull changed his engine.