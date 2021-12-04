Lewis Hamilton facing possible grid penalty after ignoring yellow flags at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has been summoned to the stewards in Jeddah for failing to respect double waved yellow flags during final practice – something which caused Max Verstappen a five-place penalty in Qatar

Lawrence Ostlere
Saturday 04 December 2021 16:34
Comments
(AFP via Getty Images)

Lewis Hamilton faces a possible grid penalty after he was summoned to the stewards for two separate incidents during final practice at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Hamilton allegedly failed to respect double waved yellow flags during the third and final practice session on Saturday and was also caught up in an incident with Nikita Mazepin.

His title rival, Max Verstappen, who leads the standings by eight points with two races remaining, was hit with a five-place grid penalty for a similar yellow flag infringement at the last race in Qatar.

Hamilton visited the stewards at 4pm GMT, one hour before the start of qualifying in Jeddah, where he explained his version of events.

The Mercedes driver allegedly failed to respect double yellow flags 22 minutes into Free Practice 3 and was later caught up in incidents with Mazepin and Pierre Gasly in the session, who were both on hot laps while Hamilton was returning to the pits.

The FIA have also opened a separate investigation into the incident with Mazepin.

FIA race director Michael Masi said he would speak to Mercedes about the potential infringements, adding that it “wasn’t great at all” from Hamilton.

If found guilty and a grid penalty is confirmed, it would be a major blow to Mercedes and to Hamilton’s hopes of winning his eighth world title at a crucial juncture in the season.

