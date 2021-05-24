Max Mosley dead: Former F1 supremo dies aged 81

Monday 24 May 2021 14:59
Max Mosley, the former Formula One supremo, has died aged 81. Mosley, who drove in European Formula Two, was president of the international racing federation (FIA) from 1993 until 2009.

