SportMotor RacingFormula 1Max Mosley dead: Former F1 supremo dies aged 81Sports StaffMonday 24 May 2021 14:59 comments Article bookmarkedFind your bookmarks in your Independent Premium section, under my profileDon't show me this message again✕ (Independent)Max Mosley, the former Formula One supremo, has died aged 81. Mosley, who drove in European Formula Two, was president of the international racing federation (FIA) from 1993 until 2009.Full report to follow... Join our new commenting forumJoin thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesView comments ✕Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this articleWant to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.SubscribeAlready subscribed? Log in
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies