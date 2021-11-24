Former Dutch F1 driver Jan Lammers has warned compatriot Max Verstappen that his “on the limit” racing style could cost him the championship.

Verstappen still holds an eight-point lead in the drivers’ standings, despite Lewis Hamilton’s back-to-back victories in Brazil and Qatar.

However, Lammers fears that Verstappen’s aggressive racing could lead to a crucial penalty in the final two races. Verstappen escaped punishment after appearing to force Hamilton off the track in Brazil but was fined for touching his rival’s rear wing after qualifying. He was also given a warning for weaving on the straight.

In Qatar, Verstappen was then hit with a five-place grid penalty for ignoring double waved yellow flags during qualifying.

“He just poked the organisation in the eye,” Lammers said on the NOS F1 podcast. “Of course, that’s all very well but it’s on the limit. Because what if a situation arises in the last Grands Prix where they are in doubt about whether to give a penalty or not?

“Or if they have to choose between a five or ten-second penalty? What do you think it will be?”