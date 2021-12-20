Max Verstappen tipped to begin ‘new era of dominance’ in F1

Max Verstappen’s maiden world championship triumph could usher in a new era of dominance in the sport, according to former Formula One driver Jolyon Palmer.

The dust has now settled on the dramatic and controversial finish to the season, with Mercedes withdrawing their appeal against Verstappen’s victory over Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi.

Hamilton, who was denied the chance to surpass Michael Schumacher’s record of seven world titles, is still contracted to Mercedes for another two years, but Palmer believes Verstappen and Red Bull will be an even greater force next season.

“You wonder where [Verstappen] can go from here now that he has his first title under his belt,” Palmer wrote in his column.

“It’s worth remembering that when Sebastian Vettel took victory for Red Bull in Abu Dhabi in 2010, to become the youngest ever world champion, it was the start of a run four titles in succession for the German...

“Red Bull have been rejuvenated this season and are absolutely at one with their driver, giving him their full backing when questions were asked, and deploying every possible tactic to maximise the Dutchman’s efforts, as showcased by Sergio Perez’s heroics on the weekend as well.

“Had Verstappen not won this year, with his immense talent and determination, it would be inevitable his day would come at some point,” Palmer said.

“But with him winning now, you wonder what confidence he can take from it and where he can go.

“For a driver who has demolished three successive team-mates in three years and made only a handful of small mistakes in that time, you question what scope their even is for improvement.

“But if he can take his game onto another level from here, we could be about to see the start of a new era of dominance.”