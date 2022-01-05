Mercedes told what to expect from ‘demanding’ George Russell after switch from Williams

Russell pushes for things in a positive way, according to Williams boss Jost Capito

Sarah Rendell
Wednesday 05 January 2022 12:35
<p>Russell will drive for Mercedes in 2022</p>

Williams chief Jost Capito has warmed Mercedes their new driver George Russell is “demanding” but he “pushes” for things in a “positive” way.

Russell is replacing Valtteri Bottas in the team after the Finnish star moved to Alfa Romeo. The British driver had an impressive 2021 season, including his first podium, which bagged him the spot of Lewis Hamilton’s newest teammate.

Russell’s former boss Capito heaped praise upon the star when asked what his attitude is like in the paddock.

“I think George has huge respect from all the team members and he is demanding,” he told GP Fans. “If he wants to get something done on the car, he really pushes [for it], and if he wants to get something done in the team he is pushing but always in a very positive way.

“I never heard a bad word from him all year, still being very direct in what he wants and what he expects. I think that is a fantastic attitude of George.”

This will be music to Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff’s ears who said in November not even Hamilton can disrespect the team.

“This is Mercedes,” Wolff told the Daily Mail. “We have no place for the genius jerk. Even a superstar driver has to respect team values...

“In the early years, I would bite back at Lewis. He was very young and I had to make the point that I wouldn’t allow the driver to bad-mouth the team.

“But we’ve been moved on from there a long time. Still, I wouldn’t hesitate in the future if a driver talked bad about the team or wasn’t appropriate, I would first deal with it internally and if that didn’t yield results I would take the driver out of the car. On the bench, yes.”

