Mercedes lodge protest after Max Verstappen’s controversial F1 title win at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Mercedes took issue with the way the race unfolded under the safety car in the final laps

Lawrence Ostlere
Sunday 12 December 2021 16:18
Comments
Lewis Hamilton congratulates Max Verstappen after F1 world title decided on dramatic final lap

Mercedes have lodged a protest against the result of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after a controversial finale which saw Max Verstappen overtake Lewis Hamilton on the last lap and clinch his maiden world title.

Nicholas Latifi’s crash with five laps to go at the Yas Marina Circuit brought out the safety car, which meant Verstappen could not only close the 12-second gap to race leader Hamilton but also take the opportunity to change to fresh tyres for the finale.

Race director Michael Masi then allowed some of the lapped cars – those that were between Verstappen and Hamilton – to overtake the safety car, meaning the Red Bull was right behind the Mercedes when the race restarted with one lap to go. From there, Verstappen was able to quickly overtake Hamilton and hold on to win the race, and the title.

Mercedes took issue with the way the lapped cars were handled and boss Toto Wolff was furious.

At first the FIA’s decision was to keep the lapped cars behind the safety car, meaning there were five between Verstappen and Hamilton. Then the lapped cars were allowed to overtake the safety car, but not all of them – and Mercedes pointed to a rule which states all lapped cars must be allowed to un-lap themselves before the race can be restarted.

Recommended

Another element of the protest is thought to be based on Verstappen allegedly overtaking Hamilton while behind a safety car. Replay footage showed the Red Bull nudging fractionally past the Mercedes as they played cat and mouse moments before the safety car exited the track.

A statement from the governing FIA said Mercedes had protested “against the classification established at the end of the competition”. A verdict was expected within two hours of the race finish.

Verstappen broke into tears as he crossed the line, professing his love for his team and sitting by his car after bringing it to a stop: “This is unbelievable guys. Can we do this for another 10 to 15 years together,” he said.

He told Sky Sports: “It’s unbelievable. I kept fighting the whole race. I had the opportunity in the last lap. It’s incredible, I’m still having a cramp. It’s insane.

“These guys, my team, they deserve it. I love them so much. I’ve enjoyed working with them since 2016 but this year has been incredible.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in