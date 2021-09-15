Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher’s record-breaking career is the focus of a new documentary on Netflix.

During his time on the track, he drove for Jordan, Benetton, Ferrari and Mercedes and set a record for the most world championship wins with seven to his name.

That was recently equalled by Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton and the British star spoke about Schumacher after hitting the milestone.

“I know I often I say it is beyond wildest dreams, but my whole life secretly I have dreamt as high as this,” said Hamilton. “It felt so far-fetched. I remember watching Michael win those world championships. To get one or two or even three is so hard.”

In the 308 races of Schumacher’s career, he won 91 grand prix races, the last coming in China in 2006.

The driver hasn’t been seen in public since his skiing accident in 2013 and a new Netflix documentary is set to lift the lid on his career on the track and life on it. Here’s all you need to know.

What happened to Schumacher?

Schumacher suffered a near fatal brain injury in December 2013 while skiing with son Mick in the French Alps.

He fell and hit his head on a rock. The helmet he was wearing is said to have saved his life.

He was airlifted to hospital where he was placed in a medically induced coma before undergoing several operations to reduce swelling on the brain and, ultimately, save his life.

In 2014 he left hospital and returned home to Lake Geneva where he continues to be treated today.

While his family maintained the utmost privacy, they did release an update to fans on his 50th birthday saying they are doing “everything humanly possible” to help him recover.

What’s the latest?

Wife Corinna, who has been married to Michael since 1995, opens up on her husband’s situation as part of the new film.

“Michael is here. Different, but he’s here, and that gives us strength, I find,” she says.

“We’re together. We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he’s comfortable. And to simply make him feel our family, our bond.

“And no matter what, I will do everything I can. We all will. We’re trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives.

“‘Private is private’, as he always said. It’s very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible.

“Michael always protected us and now we are protecting Michael.”

When is the Netflix documentary coming out?

The documentary is out on Netflix from 15 September and it details the achievements made by Schumacher in his career.

Other F1 drivers, past and present, feature in the film alongside his family.

“I just felt that he is somebody special,” Corinna says. “I think that he is simply very strong mentally. Extremely strong.”