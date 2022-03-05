Russian driver Nikita Mazepin has been removed from Haas’s racing line-up for the upcoming Formula 1 season, the team has confirmed.

Mazepin’s position had become increasingly uncertain during Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine, even after the FIA ruled that the 23-year-old would be allowed to continue racing under a neutral flag following an emergency meeting earlier this week.

Mazepin’s father, Dmitry, a Russian oligarch who is the majority shareholder in chemical company Uralchem and one of Haas’ major sponsors, was pictured with Vladimir Putin as recently as in January.

Haas removed Uralkali branding from its car during pre-season testing in Barcelona as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine accelerated and the team have now confirmed that they have terminated their contract Mazepin and the company.

A statement released by Haas read: “Haas F1 Team has elected to terminate, with immediate effect, the title partnership of Uralkali, and the driver contract of Nikita Mazepin.

“As with the rest of the Formula 1 community, the team is shocked and saddened by the invasion of Ukraine and wishes for a swift and peaceful end to the conflict.”

In his driver’s press conference in Barcelona, Mazepin had offered only a vague answer when questioned about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“As an athlete competing at the highest level you know what’s going on in the world at the moment and obviously it involves Russia,” he said.

“I’m not struggling at all because I’ve always been a big supporter of sports without politics and today I’m in Barcelona.”

The news comes after the International Paralympic Committee reversed its decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under a neutral flag amid fears of a boycott. The athletes are now banned from competing at the Games, while Fifa and Uefa have also taken the step to suspend Russia from all club and national fixtures .

More follows...