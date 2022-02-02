The FIA must look to establish more “consistency” in race direction, Red Bull have urged ahead of the report on the events of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The organisation are investigating the processes that saw Michael Masi controversially intervene in the final laps of the race at the Yas Marina Circuit, allowing Max Verstappen to launch a late overtake and take both race and world title victory from Lewis Hamilton.

The findings are expected to be presented at the Formula 1 Commission meeting on 14 February, and Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley believe that these must provide some clarity, and be respected by teams.

“It’s really important the FIA do their investigation, work with the teams on that investigation and we all follow whatever the outcome of that investigation is,” Wheatley explained on The Jack Threlfall Show.

“If we look broad brush at race direction and the very difficult role the race director and the stewards have – and it is difficult – and we talk about the consistency of stewards’ decisions, consistency across the board…of course we would all love it to be very clear.

“We’ve had this great over-arching philosophy of ‘let them race’. But then you have the black and white of the regulations, which is often very prescribed in terms of what penalty, or there is no wriggle room in it at all.

“I think these are the areas of the sport that need to come from the very top. The World Motor Sport Council need to say ‘here are the principles by which we are going racing’ and then it’s up to the FIA and the teams to work together to ensure a consistent set of sporting regulations.”

Hamilton is said to be waiting for the release of the report before deciding whether to return for the 2022 season, which begins in Bahrain in March.

Masi could lose his role as race director, with Mercedes particularly unhappy with the Australian’s part in the events of Abu Dhabi.

Pre-season testing starts in Barcelona on 23 February.