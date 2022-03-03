Formula 1 terminates contract with Russian Grand Prix

Formula 1 has confirmed that it has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix amid the continued invasion of Ukraine.

The 2022 race scheduled to take place in Sochi in September had already been cancelled, but Formula 1 has now confirmed there will no longer be a race in 2023 either.

The Russian Grand Prix had been set to move to St Petersburg next year, with Vladimir Putin closely associated with the race and reportedly key in bringing the sport to Russia for the first time in 2014.

“Formula 1 can confirm it has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix promoter, meaning Russia will not have a race in the future,” an F1 statement confirmed on Thursday.

Formula 1’s governing body, the FIA, have ruled that Russian drivers must compete under a neutral flag this season “subject to specific commitment and adherence to the FIA’s principles of peace and political neutrality”.

Nikita Mazepin is currently the only Russian driver on the F1 grid and there has been increasing speculation over whether he will be dropped by Haas ahead of the upcoming season.

Mazepin’s father, Dmitry, is a Belarusian-Russian oligarch who was pictured with Putin as recently as in January. He is the majority shareholder in chemical manufacturing company Uralchem, who are one of Haas’ major sponsors.

Haas dropped Russian-themed colours and Ulrachem sponsorship from its cars during pre-season testing in Barcelona as Russia’s invasion accelerated.

“It’s something that causes problems, but it doesn’t disturb the team on the competitive side,” said Haas’ team principal Guenther Steiner. “Financially, we are fine. This story will not have repercussions on the team and on this season’s plans. There are more ways to get funding, there is no problem on that front.”

