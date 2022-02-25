Formula 1 cancel Russian Grand Prix in wake of Ukraine invasion

Formula 1’s Russian Grand Prix has been cancelled in the wake of the invasion into Ukraine, it has been confirmed.

F1 have decided the race, scheduled for Sochi on 25 September, is “impossible to hold in the current circumstances” following Vladimir Putin’s incursion into the country that began on Thursday.

A statement read: “The FIA Formula One World Championship visits countries all over the world with a positive vision to unite people, bringing nations together. We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation.

“On Thursday evening Formula One, the FIA, and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances.”

The move comes after Uefa, European football’s governing body, decided to strip Russia of the Champions League final with Paris to host the showpiece match.

F1 did not say if they would replace the race on their 2022 schedule, which before the cancellation of the Russian Grand Prix stood at a record 23 races.

The Russian Grand Prix was scheduled to take place two weeks after the Italian Grand Prix at Monza and a week before the Singapore Grand Prix.

