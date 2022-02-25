Champions League final moved from St Petersburg to Paris after Russia invades Ukraine
Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted Uefa to switch the venue of the showpiece game from Russia to France
Russia has been stripped of this season’s Champions League final following the country’s invasion of Ukraine with the match now set to be played in Paris.
St Petersburg’s Gazprom Arena had been awarded this season’s final but Russia’s assault on Ukraine, which continued into a second day on Friday, has forced Uefa to take action.
European football’s governing body held an extraordinary meeting to discuss alternative locations for the May 28 final as the crisis in Ukraine escalated and voted to move the match to the Stade de France. The 80,000-capacity stadium last hosted the Champions League final in 2006.
Uefa confirmed the decision on Friday and added that all Russian and Ukrainian clubs competing in European competitions will play their home matches at neutral venues. Spartak Moscow will be in the last-16 draw for the Europa League today and it means the Russian side will not be allowed to play their second-leg match at home.
“Uefa wishes to express its thanks and appreciation to French Republic President Emmanuel Macron for his personal support and commitment to have European club football’s most prestigious game moved to France at a time of unparalleled crisis.
“Together with the French government, Uefa will fully support multi-stakeholder efforts to ensure the provision of rescue for football players and their families in Ukraine who face dire human suffering, destruction and displacement.
“At today’s meeting, the Uefa executive committee also decided that Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams competing in Uefa competitions will be required to play their home matches at neutral venues until further notice.
“The Uefa executive committee further determined to remain on standby to convene further extraordinary meetings, on a regular ongoing basis where required, to reassess the legal and factual situation as it evolves and adopt further decisions as necessary.”
