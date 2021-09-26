(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Lando Norris starts on pole for the first time in his F1 career as round 15 takes place in Sochi.

In a wet Saturday qualifying session, the 21-year-old drove the fastest lap to put his McLaren out front, with Lewis Hamilton only managing fourth and Max Verstappen starting from the very back of the grid as they battle for the championship.

Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari and Williams’ George Russell are the drivers starting immediately behind Norris, but with more rain forecast for this afternoon and a mixed-up grid order, this is an impossible race to predict.

The Sochi circuit usually isn’t the most popular on the calendar with either drivers or fans, but with the likes of Verstappen, Valtteri Bottas and Charles Leclerc starting from the rear of the field there combined with the weather, there should be far more overtaking opportunities than in previous years.

Verstappen currently leads the championship by five points, and will need to fly up the order to prevent Hamilton from overtaking him with only eight races to go. Mercedes are ahead in the constructors' championship, leading Red Bull by 18 points.

