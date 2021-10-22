Sebastian Vettel says Lewis Hamilton had it “easy” winning Formula 1 titles against him due to the mechanics of his car.

Vettel drove for Ferrari between 2015 and 2020 where he enjoyed a rivalry with Hamilton in the title race, though the German driver has now been replaced by Max Verstappen as the British star’s F1 rival.

The Dutchman is leading Hamilton by six points with six races to go and Vettel has said how he can stay on top.

“I hope that Max has a better car at the end, or better position to be in at the very end, because the fights that I was [in] with Lewis, unfortunately, we were not as competitive to really give him a hard time in the end,” he said.

“So I think it was quite clear and fairly easy for him to win the championship in the end.”

Hamilton and Verstappen’s rivalry has been spicy this season as it has seen two crashes and a lot of trash talk off the track. And ahead of the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Vettel added he would like the pair to be more respectful to one another.

“I think rivalry is good for any sport,” he said. “But I’m a huge fan of rivalry with respect. And I think we’re seeing a very clean fight so far.”

Hamilton has the opportunity to seize back the lead in the title race as he attempts to land an eighth world crown with a fascinating battle in store in Texas.