Styrian Grand Prix LIVE: Latest updates and build-up to start time as Max Verstappen on pole
Follow the latest news and live updates as the Dutchman aims to build upon his lead over Lewis Hamilton at the top of the drivers standings
Max Verstappen starts on pole position for today’s Styrian Grand Prix and will be looking to secure back-to-back wins after out-qualifying title rival Lewis Hamilton in Austria. The Red Bull driver claimed victory at the French Grand Prix last weekend to move 12 points clear of the defending champion in the drivers standings, before he stormed to a second pole position in a week thanks to a strong performance on Saturday.
The Dutchman finished 0.194 seconds ahead of Valtteri Bottas to claim pole, but the Mercedes driver has been bumped down to fifth following his spin in the pit-lane on Friday. It means that Hamilton starts behind Verstappen on the front row for the second week in succession, as the title race continues to deliver in a wildly unpredictable season. Hamilton said following the qualifying session that he will be hoping for rain on Sunday, in what is Red Bull’s home track.
“Well done to Max. They have been so fast this weekend. It wasn’t the greatest of sessions but we are on the front row,” Hamilton said. “I did everything I could and I go into tomorrow’s race up for the fight. Max has had a quarter of a second on us all weekend so it will be interesting to see if we can manage it. I don’t think we have the raw pace to overtake them. I go into the race for a fight and I will be giving it everything. Maybe we will get a surprise. Maybe it will rain.” Follow all the build-up and race updates ahead of the Styrian Grand Prix this afternoon.
F1 Styrian Grand Prix: Drivers’ standings
The race is getting ever nearer. Twenty-five minutes to go. Here’s a reminder of the drivers’ standings:
Max Verstappen, on pole today, leads the title race with 131 points.
In second is defending champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes on 119.
Sergio Perez, Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate, is third with 84 points.
In fourth is McLaren’s Lando Norris on 76.
Then, fifth in the standings, is Hamilton’s team-mate Valtteri Bottas with 59 points.
F1 Styrian Grand Prix: T-minus one hour
We’re exactly one hour away from the start of the race.
Last year’s Styrian Grand Prix saw Lewis Hamilton win en route to his record-equalling seventh world championship, while Valtteri Bottas finished second and Max Verstappen came third.
It was Hamilton who started on pole last year; this time, it’s Verstappen. Can the Dutch-Belgian do what his British rival did in 2020 and convert pole position into a race win in Austria?
Will Bottas spoil the party?
We’ll soon find out.
F1 Styrian Grand Prix: How did qualifying play out?
Max Verstappen secured his second pole position in a week after storming to the front for today’s Styrian Grand Prix
The championship leader finished 0.194 seconds ahead of Valtteri Bottas with rival Lewis Hamilton back in third.
However, Hamilton will be promoted to the front row with Bottas bumped back to fifth after he was penalised for his bizarre pit-lane spin on Friday.
Here’s more on how yesterday’s qualifying played out:
F1 Styrian Grand Prix: Welcome!
Welcome to our live coverage of this afternoon’s Formula One Styrian Grand Prix!
The race is set to begin at approximately 2pm BST, with Max Verstappen of Red Bull starting in pole position in Austria.
We’ll have you covered with all the build-up and then live updates from the race, as well as all the reaction afterwards.
