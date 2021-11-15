Toto Wolff hits out at 'laughable' decision not to penalise Max Verstappen

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has explained his frustrations over weekend events at the Brazilian Grand Prix, feeling decisions went rather more in favour of their rivals.

Lewis Hamilton eventually triumphed to win in Sao Paulo, despite a series of setbacks both before and during the race.

Ahead of the main event, Hamilton was excluded from qualifying due to a DRS infringement, which Wolff feels was a contradiction to how Red Bull have been treated - but it was the move by Max Verstappen during the race itself which was the biggest sticking point and which should have seen the championship leader punished, in the Mercedes boss’ opinion.

“We had a broken part on our rear wing which we couldn’t look at, couldn’t analyse, failed the test, and after disqualified, very harsh,” he said after the Grand Prix.

“And then you see on the Red Bull repairs, three times in a row on a rear wing whilst being in parc ferme with no consequence.

“That’s one thing, and obviously that really peaked with the decision in the race, which was, I mean, really wrong defence from Max, absolutely an inch over the limit, but he needed to do that to defend.

“Lewis just managed it even more brilliantly by avoiding the contact and end the race that way.

“But that was just over the line, it should have been a five-second penalty at least. Probably Max knew that. Just brushing it under the carpet, it’s just the tip of the iceberg. It’s just laughable.”

Wolff confirmed that Mercedes would not contest or complain at any decisions made by the stewards, insisting Mercedes wanted to fight to victory in the traditional way.

“Whatever is in the director’s notes, we’re going to accept, I’m also okay if the director’s notes are going to be shredded and we just race hard like we did today, fine.

“But if the director’s notes say that you cannot push anybody off the track in Mexico, and then obviously that’s valid here too, and then you’re actually being driven off the track, it’s just not very consistent.

“My discussion with the race director was not broadcasted, but my reaction was. We feel we’ll discuss it behind closed doors.”