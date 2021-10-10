The Turkish Grand Prix is the destination for Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen to once again toe-to-toe in the title race.

The lead has exchanged hands between the two drivers all season with added drama as the pair have crashed twice. Hamilton now leads Verstappen by two points with just six races left of the F1 season so all is to play for.

The Dutchman has an advantage at the Istanbul race as Hamilton has been handed a 10-place grid penalty for using too many parts on his engine. The Brit will now have to replicate Verstappen’s skilful drive at Sochi to maintain his title lead.

Both drivers have brushed off the pressure they are under with Hamilton looking to win a record eighth world championship and Verstappen hunting for his first title.

But when will it start and how will fans watch the drama unfold? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The race will take place on Sunday, 10 October at 1pm BST at Istanbul Park.

How can I watch?

The race will be shown live on the Sky Sports F1 channel. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

Driver standings

1) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) - 246.5

2) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - 244.5

3) Valterri Bottas (Mercedes) - 151

4) Lando Norris (McLaren Mercedes) - 139

5) Sergio Perez (Red Bull) - 120

What has Hamilton said?

“It’s not a case of ignoring it as it’s there,” Hamilton told Sky. “It’s a case of understanding what will be, will be.

“All you can do is prepare the best way you can and give 100 per cent so I don’t worry about these things.

“I’ve had lots of ups and downs in the past, but I’ve had an amazing time with a lot of growth. I just prepare for now which means doing the work with the guys back in the factory.

What has Verstappen said?

“At the end of the day I can’t control what they [Mercedes] are doing,” he told Sky. “So it’s more important to focus on ourselves and try to get the best out of that. Try to score as many points as possible every single weekend and that’s of course what we will try to do again here in Istanbul.

“I’ll always try to maximise my result. So far I think we’ve had a very strong package. Some races we look really strong and some races they [Mercedes] were ahead.

“So it’s fine, it makes it exciting at the end and hopefully we’ll continue like that to the end of the season.”