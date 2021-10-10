The Turkish Grand Prix will take place on Sunday with title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen going to battle once again.

Hamilton leads the Dutchman by two points but with the Brit taking a grid penalty for the upcoming race he may not be able to hold onto the lead with six races to go.

In a similar situation to Verstappen’s engine penalty at the Russian Grand Prix in September, Hamilton will have a 10-place penalty for using too many parts.

Verstappen started at the back of the grid in Sochi but managed to finish on the podium and Hamilton will have to have a similarly successful drive on Sunday to remain close to his rival.

But what time will it start and how will fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The race will take place on Sunday, 10 October at 1pm BST at Istanbul Park.

How can I watch?

The race will be shown live on the Sky Sports F1 channel. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Driver standings

1) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) - 246.5

2) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - 244.5

3) Valterri Bottas (Mercedes) - 151

4) Lando Norris (McLaren Mercedes) - 139

5) Sergio Perez (Red Bull) - 120

What has Hamilton said?

“It’s not a case of ignoring it as it’s there,” Hamilton told Sky. “It’s a case of understanding what will be, will be.

“All you can do is prepare the best way you can and give 100 per cent so I don’t worry about these things.

“I’ve had lots of ups and downs in the past, but I’ve had an amazing time with a lot of growth. I just prepare for now which means doing the work with the guys back in the factory.

What has Verstappen said?

“At the end of the day I can’t control what they [Mercedes] are doing,” he told Sky. “So it’s more important to focus on ourselves and try to get the best out of that. Try to score as many points as possible every single weekend and that’s of course what we will try to do again here in Istanbul.

“I’ll always try to maximise my result. So far I think we’ve had a very strong package. Some races we look really strong and some races they [Mercedes] were ahead.

“So it’s fine, it makes it exciting at the end and hopefully we’ll continue like that to the end of the season.”