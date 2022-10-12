Jamie Chadwick wants motorsport industry to support women for ‘right reasons’
Chadwick may be moving to America to race
Three-time W Series winner Jamie Chadwick has said she hopes the motorsport industry will support women for the “right reasons”.
The quotes came after the star revealed she is looking into driving in IndyCar next season and moving away from the W Series. The women’s competition was cut short this year due to lack of funding with Chadwick crowned champion as she was top of the standings when it was called off.
She told Sky: “Everything that it’s done for the drivers that are in the Championship currently, me included, has been hugely valuable and in terms of inspiring that next generation and creating the role models. Also, giving experience to those that are working within the series – not just the drivers.
“It’s so powerful and I think that’s something they can’t lose. It’s so strong that they need to take that, however they have to structure the business model... I’m not I’m best versed at speaking about.
“I think they will have these few months and the wake-up call I’m hoping from the industry and outside the industry as well to support women in the sport and really get behind the series for the right reasons will be a really positive thing.”
Chadwick is targeting a spot on the F1 and says she wants to have a seat on the starting grid within five years.
After Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said a woman on the grid in the next five years is unlikely, Chadwick said: “It is motivation if nothing else.”
“My goal is definitely to try and make it in five years. There is a lot I need to achieve in that time but my goal is to try and go through the correct feeder series and have success to be in F1 within five years.”
