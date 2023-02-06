Jump to content

Kane celebrates becoming Spurs’ record goalscorer – Monday’s sporting social

The Manchester clubs marked the 65th anniversary of the Munich air disaster.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 06 February 2023 17:46
Harry Kane, left, was still celebrating after becoming Tottenham’s record goalscorer over the weekend (John Walton/PA)
Harry Kane, left, was still celebrating after becoming Tottenham's record goalscorer over the weekend (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 6.

Football

Manchester United marked the 65th anniversary of the Munich air disaster.

Their neighbours and rivals, Man City, also paid tribute.

Harry Kane was still celebrating after becoming Spurs’ record goalscorer.

Son Heung-min praised his team-mate.

Danny Simpson remembered Cheick Tiote’s famous strike.

Jordi Alba thanked the Barcelona fans after they beat Sevilla.

Cricket

England prepared for their Test series in New Zealand.

Yorkshire had a new fan.

Charlotte Edwards got a new job.

Boxing

AJ announced his next fight.

Golf

Ras al Khaimah Championship winner Daniel Gavins was able to look back and laugh at his roller-coaster final hole.

MMA

Conor McGregor was out running.

Snooker

Ali Carter was happy.

