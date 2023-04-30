Watch live: Napoli fans celebrate in streets as team on brink of clinching Serie A title
Football fans have gathered in Napoli to watch the team’s match against Salernitana, with a victory securing the club its first Serie A championship since the Diego Maradona era back in 1990.
The home side are already up 1-0 thanks to a header goal by Mathias Olivera, from a Giacomo Raspadori corner.
This marks Olivera’s second goal for Napoli, after scoring against Cremonese on 9 October.
Eljif Elmas almost bagged a second in the 67th minute, but just fell short.
Fans across the city can be heard cheering and blaring vuvuzelas as they pack out bars to catch a glimpse of the action.
If the team keeps up the performance, the celebrations are no doubt set to be huge later on this evening.
