Football fans have gathered in Napoli to watch the team’s match against Salernitana, with a victory securing the club its first Serie A championship since the Diego Maradona era back in 1990.

The home side are already up 1-0 thanks to a header goal by Mathias Olivera, from a Giacomo Raspadori corner.

This marks Olivera’s second goal for Napoli, after scoring against Cremonese on 9 October.

Eljif Elmas almost bagged a second in the 67th minute, but just fell short.

Fans across the city can be heard cheering and blaring vuvuzelas as they pack out bars to catch a glimpse of the action.

If the team keeps up the performance, the celebrations are no doubt set to be huge later on this evening.

