NBA stars Terry Rozier and Damon Jones, as well as Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncy Billups were all arrested early Thursday as part of sweeping FBI investigations into sports-rigging and illegal gambling – which was in part connected to the Mafia.
Speaking Thursday morning, FBI director Kash Patel said that over 30 people had been arrested in over 11 states and that the money involved in the alleged NBA gambling ring is "tens of millions of dollars in fraud and theft and robbery.”
Miami Heat guard Rozier was apprehended at a hotel in Orlando, Florida, months after he was cleared by an NBA internal investigation regarding suspicious betting on his gameplay in 2023.
Billups' arrest is part of a separate, but related, investigation into an illegal poker operation tied to the Mafia, according to ABC News. He was arrested in Oregon.
Both men are expected to make an initial court appearance later Thursday.
An FBI press conference on the investigation is being held at 10 a.m. with director Kash Patel and prosecutors from the Eastern District of New York.
US Attorney calls operation 'one of most brazen sports corruption schemes'
US Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr, for the Eastern District of New York, called the operations “one of the most brazen sports corruption schemes since online sports betting became widely legalized in the United States.”
“These defendants, which include former professional athletes used high tech cheating technology to steal millions of dollars from victims in underground poker games that we secretly fixed,” he said.
"Your winning streak has ended ... and you can bet on that.”
Patel says gambling and rigging operations spanned 'years'
Speaking Thursday morning, Patel said the FBI had cracked "an illegal gambling operation and sports-rigging operation that spanned the course of years."
He added that over 30 people had been arrested in over 11 states and that the money involved in the alleged NBA gambling ring is "tens of millions of dollars in fraud and theft and robbery.”
"This is an operation that showcases to you that under President Trump's administration, there is no room for any type of criminal behavior, be in on the world's largest stage or in the back rooms of tiny parlors where card games were being played,” Patel said.
Former Cleveland Cavaliers star Damon Jones also arrested, says Patel
Former NBA star Damon Jones, who played most of his career for the Cleveland Cavaliers, has also been arrested as part of FBI investigations into illegal sports betting.
FBI Kash Patel confirmed the player’s arrest Thursday at a press conference.
Starting soon: FBI director Kash Patel holds press conference on investigations
NBA star Terry Rozier and Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncy Billups were both arrested early Thursday as part of sweeping FBI investigations into illegal gambling.
Both men were arrested as part of separate, but related, probes and were picked up in Florida and Oregon, respectively.
An FBI press conference on the investigation is being held at 10 a.m. with director Kash Patel and prosecutors from the Eastern District of New York.
