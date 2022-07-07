England stars celebrate win in Euro 2022 opener – Thursday’s sporting social
Neil Warnock fancied himself as the next prime minister.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 7.
Football
England’s players looked forward after their winning start.
Pele delved into the archives.
Leeds continued to make signings.
Chelsea unveiled their new kit.
Charlie Austin went Down Under.
Neil Warnock for PM?
Tennis
Sue Barker got in the way!
Ons Jabeur made the SW19 final.
Cricket
Stuart Broad and James Anderson were still enjoying England’s success.
England were ready for the T20s.
David Willey was still amazed by Yorkshire’s win.
Rugby League
John Bateman looked ahead to the World Cup.
Boxing
Jake Paul sent Tommy Fury a new offer.
Darts
Michael van Gerwen was on holiday.
Swimming
Adam Peaty enjoyed Wimbledon.
