England are set to take on Australia in the Netball World Cup final as they aim to become the only nation other than Australia or New Zealand to lift the trophy in the modern era.

England will be full of confidence after securing wins against both Australia and now New Zealand for the first time at a World Cup, having beaten the former 56-55 in the group stages on Thursday.

Their semi-final against the Silver Ferns hung in the balance going into the final quarter with the scores locked at 32-32. The decisive moment came with four minutes remaining with England 41-40 ahead when Fran Williams made a brilliant clean intercept to help the Roses extend their lead and see out a 46-40 win.

Australia have won the World Cup a record 11 times and reached the final after beating Jamaica 57-54.

Follow live updates of the Netball World Cup final below: