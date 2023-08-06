Netball World Cup final 2023 LIVE: England take on Australia in first-ever final
England take on Australia and are are aiming to win the Netball World Cup for the first time
England are set to take on Australia in the Netball World Cup final as they aim to become the only nation other than Australia or New Zealand to lift the trophy in the modern era.
England will be full of confidence after securing wins against both Australia and now New Zealand for the first time at a World Cup, having beaten the former 56-55 in the group stages on Thursday.
Their semi-final against the Silver Ferns hung in the balance going into the final quarter with the scores locked at 32-32. The decisive moment came with four minutes remaining with England 41-40 ahead when Fran Williams made a brilliant clean intercept to help the Roses extend their lead and see out a 46-40 win.
Australia have won the World Cup a record 11 times and reached the final after beating Jamaica 57-54.
Follow live updates of the Netball World Cup final below:
Netball World Cup Live - England 18-19 Australia (Q2)
Cardwell and Koenen certainly finding it much harder to find space against their respective defenders. Plenty of physicality between the two sides as they jostle for position.
Housby nets to bring the Roses within one.
Netball World Cup Live - England 15-17 Australia (Q2)
It’s a real nip and tuck affair at the minute with each side affording the other little room to work with in and around the net.
Australia with the turnover early in Q2 as they edge ahead now.
Netball World Cup Live - England 14-13 Australia (Q2)
And underway for the second quarter as England lead for the first time with an early score.
Netball World Cup Live - England 13-13 Australia (End of Q1)
And breathe...a non-stop first quarter comes to an end with Housby netting just in time to bring the Red Roses level.
They’ll be the happier of the two teams having weathered the storm and come back from a three-point deficit but the Diamonds will be encouraged by the slick netball they played for the first part of that quarter.
An intriguing second awaits...
Netball World Cup Live - England 12-12 Australia
And again! Imogen Allison this time with the turnover and England have a chance to level the game. Some great tips from the Aussie defence in and around the circle but England level with under a minute to go until the end of the first quarter.
Netball World Cup Live - England 10-11 Australia
Turnover! Williams again proving her worth off the bench with a vital interception. The Roses unfortunately give the ball away cheaply afterwards but great early signs once again from Williams.
Netball World Cup Live - England 10-11 Australia
Just under three minutes to go but England rally well after that early Diamonds charge as Cardwell brings them back to within a score.
Netball World Cup Live - England 7-10 Australia
England win a good turnover but some fantastic pressure from Australia in the mid-court means that the Roses can’t take advantage with a score.
An early swap for the Rose as well, with Fran Williams coming into the fray at goal defence and replacing Layla Guscoth.
Netball World Cup Live - England 6-10 Australia
Cardwell just strays out of the court with her right foot, not able to release the ball and the Diamonds have a backline pass.
And the Australians take full advantage with a fast-flowing couple of moves up the court to move into the double-digits and establish a four-point lead.
Netball World Cup Live - England 5-6 Australia
Eleanor Cardwell getting the crowd on side early as she nets a couple in quick succession to keep England just one score behind.
