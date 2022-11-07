Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

England teams chase World Cup glory on multiple fronts

Various England sides are going for titles in cricket, rugby union and rugby league.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 07 November 2022 10:54
England captains Jos Buttler (left), Sam Tomkins (centre) and Sarah Hunter will all be hoping for World Cup success (Dan Himbrechts, Martin Rickett and Brett Phibbs/PA).
England captains Jos Buttler (left), Sam Tomkins (centre) and Sarah Hunter will all be hoping for World Cup success (Dan Himbrechts, Martin Rickett and Brett Phibbs/PA).

A big week lies ahead for England sides as cricket, rugby league and rugby union World Cups reach their concluding stages.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the various semi-finals and final that the nation’s teams will be involved in.

Cricket

England secured a place in the men’s T20 World Cup semi-finals on Saturday as they beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in Sydney to claim second place in their Super 12 group. Jos Buttler’s side will now take on India in the last four at Adelaide Oval on Thursday, vying for the right to face either New Zealand or Pakistan in Sunday’s Melbourne final. The match against India starts at 8am UK time and can be watched on Sky Sports. England won the competition in 2010 and were runners-up in 2016.

Rugby League

Recommended

Saturday also saw England’s rugby league men’s side advance to the last four of the World Cup they are hosting, winning their quarter-final against Papua New Guinea in Wigan 46-6. Aiming to make a second successive final, they play Samoa at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday at 2.30pm (BBC One) – a team they thumped 60-6 in their group stage opener. Champions Australia and New Zealand meet in the other semi the day before at Elland Road, while the final is at Old Trafford on November 19. England are also through to the semi-finals of the women’s and wheelchair tournaments – both sides conclude their group matches on Wednesday, against Papua New Guinea at Headingley and Ireland at the Copper Box Arena respectively.

Rugby Union

At the women’s rugby union World Cup in New Zealand, England played in the semi-finals on Saturday, seeing off Canada 26-19 at Eden Park in Auckland. They are now set for a showdown at the same venue with hosts and defending champions New Zealand in a repeat of the 2017 final. The contest takes place on Saturday, kicking off at 6.30am UK time, and will be on ITV, with England seeking to win the competition for a third time.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in