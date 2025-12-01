Vikings waive Adam Thielen as he seeks more playing time in last NFL season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Minnesota Vikings waived veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen, allowing the 13-year NFL player to seek more playing time elsewhere as he approaches his anticipated final season. The move brings an end to a somewhat underwhelming return to his original club.

Thielen's impact this year was limited, with just eight receptions for 69 yards for the Vikings (4-8). He was notably a healthy scratch for their recent 26-0 defeat against Seattle on Sunday, a result marking the team's first shutout in 18 years. Amidst the Vikings' offensive struggles, Thielen found himself rarely used, positioned behind key receivers Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison,and Jalen Nailor.

According to Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Thielen's agent requested his release last week, aiming for a more prominent role with another team. Thielen intends to retire following the conclusion of the current season.

“Following discussions through the weekend and out of respect for Adam, we have agreed to allow him to pursue more playing time elsewhere. Adam is one of the all-time great Vikings, and we wish him and his family continued success,” Adofo-Mensah said.

Thielen was acquired in a trade at the end of training camp from Carolina for depth, with Addison serving a three-game suspension to start the season and both Jefferson and Nailor missing practice time to injuries.

The 35-year-old Thielen, who was acquired with a conditional 2026 seventh-round draft pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick from the Panthers for a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 fourth-round pick, has the third-most catches in Vikings history behind Cris Carter and Randy Moss. The Vikings agreed to take on $5 million in salary with Thielen.