Arthur Jones, former NFL star and brother of UFC champion Jon Jones, dies aged 39
Jones won a Super Bowl with the Ravens at the end of the 2012 season but has died at his home in New York
Arthur Jones, a defensive lineman who spent his first four NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and won a Super Bowl with the team has died at the age of 39.
Emergency services attended his home in Syracuse, New York, just before 11am on Friday morning after his pacemaker went off, automatically sending a message to his doctor. However Jones, who had a pre-existing heart condition, had already passed away by the time medical help arrived, according to reporting by News Channel 9.
During his NFL career, Jones spent four seasons with the Ravens after being picked in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft, before enjoying brief stints with the Indianapolis Colts and the Washington Commanders..
Jones, whose younger brothers Jon Jones and Chandler Jones are a former UFC heavyweight champion and an ex-New England Patriots star respectively, announced his retirement from the NFL at the end of the 2017 season.
“We are terribly saddened to learn of Arthur Jones’s sudden passing,” Baltimore Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement.
“Arthur's presence was a gift to everyone he encountered. His big, bright smile, infectious energy and eternal positivity created a presence that continuously uplifted others.
“He was kind, courteous and enthusiastic – always displaying a love for family, teammates and friends. We send our deepest condolences to the Jones family and all who loved Arthur.”
Jones’s finest moment in the NFL came when he helped the Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl at the end of the 2012 season
He sacked 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick just before a power outage at the Superdome in New Orleans and also had a fumble recovery in that Super Bowl.
That came during the best period of his career, with 8.5 of his 10 sacks coming in a two-season stretch from 2012-13.
Having been born in Rochester, New York, Jones spent his college career at nearby Syracuse and racked up 38.5 tackles for loss in his time there, a school record for an interior defensive lineman. He was a first-team All-Big East selection each of his final two seasons.
“Arthur Jones was a tremendous player and even better person,” Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack said. “We were fortunate that Arthur continued to support our football program after his playing career. He impacted many of our student-athletes, always with a smile and uplifting message.”
Additional reporting by Associated Press
