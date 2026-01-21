Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback hits out at former coach after being labeled a ‘failure’

Baker Mayfield shared a blunt message to his former coach after he was ‘shipped off like a piece of garbage’

Reuters
Baker Mayfield has fired back at his former coach
Baker Mayfield has fired back at his former coach (AP)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has hit out at his former Cleveland coach, Kevin Stefanski, who now leads the NFC South-rival Atlanta Falcons.

Mayfield took to social media Tuesday, responding to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter's post that described Stefanski as being "saddled with a 'dumpster fire at quarterback in Cleveland -- Baker Mayfield and Deshaun Watson failed, which started a chain reaction to 11 other starters'."

The quarterback, who played under Stefanski with the Browns from 2020-21, swiftly rebuffed the comment before directly criticizing his former coach.

"Failed is quite the reach pal," Mayfield wrote. "Still waiting on a text/call from him after I got shipped off like a piece of garbage.

“Can't wait to see you twice a year, Coach."

Stefanski was appointed head coach of the Falcons Saturday, replacing the sacked Raheem Morris
Stefanski was appointed head coach of the Falcons Saturday, replacing the sacked Raheem Morris (AP)

Mayfield, 30, guided the Browns to the playoffs in 2020 – their first post-season berth since 2002.

He later requested a trade from Cleveland after the team acquired Watson in 2022, subsequently moving to the Carolina Panthers and then the Los Angeles Rams.

He has since found considerable success in Tampa Bay, earning back-to-back Pro Bowl selections in 2023 and 2024 and helping the Buccaneers secure consecutive division titles.

Stefanski, meanwhile, was appointed head coach of the Falcons Saturday, replacing the sacked Raheem Morris. The Falcons finished with an 8-9 record in the 2025 season, setting the stage for a fiery divisional rivalry.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in