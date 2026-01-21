Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback hits out at former coach after being labeled a ‘failure’
Baker Mayfield shared a blunt message to his former coach after he was ‘shipped off like a piece of garbage’
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has hit out at his former Cleveland coach, Kevin Stefanski, who now leads the NFC South-rival Atlanta Falcons.
Mayfield took to social media Tuesday, responding to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter's post that described Stefanski as being "saddled with a 'dumpster fire at quarterback in Cleveland -- Baker Mayfield and Deshaun Watson failed, which started a chain reaction to 11 other starters'."
The quarterback, who played under Stefanski with the Browns from 2020-21, swiftly rebuffed the comment before directly criticizing his former coach.
"Failed is quite the reach pal," Mayfield wrote. "Still waiting on a text/call from him after I got shipped off like a piece of garbage.
“Can't wait to see you twice a year, Coach."
Mayfield, 30, guided the Browns to the playoffs in 2020 – their first post-season berth since 2002.
He later requested a trade from Cleveland after the team acquired Watson in 2022, subsequently moving to the Carolina Panthers and then the Los Angeles Rams.
He has since found considerable success in Tampa Bay, earning back-to-back Pro Bowl selections in 2023 and 2024 and helping the Buccaneers secure consecutive division titles.
Stefanski, meanwhile, was appointed head coach of the Falcons Saturday, replacing the sacked Raheem Morris. The Falcons finished with an 8-9 record in the 2025 season, setting the stage for a fiery divisional rivalry.
