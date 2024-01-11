Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Bill Belichick holds news conference amid reports of New England Patriots exit

Holly Patrick
Thursday 11 January 2024 17:00
Comments
Close

Watch live as Bill Belichick holds a news conference amid reports that he is set to leave the New England Patriots.

The coach, 71, is expected to announce his exit as he speaks alongside Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Thursday afternoon (11 January).

The record-breaking head coach is rumoured to be leaving the franchise after 24 years and six Super Bowl titles.

There has been widespread speculation over Belichick's future after the Patriots ended the 2023 season with a 4-13 record - the worst of his coaching career.

One year remains on his contract, but he has been in talks with Kraft since the end of the season.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in