Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Bill Belichick holds a news conference amid reports that he is set to leave the New England Patriots.

The coach, 71, is expected to announce his exit as he speaks alongside Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Thursday afternoon (11 January).

The record-breaking head coach is rumoured to be leaving the franchise after 24 years and six Super Bowl titles.

There has been widespread speculation over Belichick's future after the Patriots ended the 2023 season with a 4-13 record - the worst of his coaching career.

One year remains on his contract, but he has been in talks with Kraft since the end of the season.