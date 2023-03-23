NFL player’s free agency medical reveals cancer diagnosis

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An NFL player has been forced to step away from the sport after medical checks with a new team led to a cancer diagnosis.

Foster Moreau, a tight end who had spent his first four seasons in the league with the Las Vegas Raiders, had been set to sign with the New Orleans Saints in free agency.

But medical checks conducted as standard for any player joining a new team led to Moreau being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, forcing the 25-year-old to take a break from the sport and undergo treatment.

“Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this Free Agency period has been life changing for me,” Moreau revealed on Twitter.

“During a routine physical conducted by the Saints’ medical team down in New Orleans, I’ve come to learn that I have Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and will be stepping away from football at this time to fight a new opponent: Cancer.

“I’m grateful for the support and thankful for the people who have stood firm with me. There hasn’t been a single step I’ve taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me and I will continue to seek their guidance.”

“That being said, I’ll go kick this thing’s ass and get back to doing what I love!”

The former LSU standout caught 91 passes for 1,107 yards and 12 touchdowns while a member of the Raiders after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

A New Orleans native, a deal with the Saints would have allowed Moreau to return to his home city.

Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which is less common than non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, is a form of cancer that begins in the white blood cells and affects the lymphatic system.

The most common symptom is a painless swelling in a lymph node, usually in the neck, armpit or groin.

Moreau’s former teammate Derek Carr, who made the move from Las Vegas to New Orleans after being released by the Raiders in February, was among those to tweet their support.

“Love you and we are here for you,” the quarterback said.