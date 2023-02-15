Thousands of Chiefs fans gather in Kansas for Super Bowl parade celebrating victory

Thousands of Chiefs fans lined the streets of Kansas on Wednesday, 15 February, to welcome the team home for a Super Bowl victory parade.

Some spectators arrived before the sun came up in order to secure the best spot.

Players, including Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, travelled through the city with the Lombardi trophy in open-air vehicles to a rally at Union Station to commemorate their win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

