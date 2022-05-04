The Green Bay Packers will host the New York Giants at Tottenha Hotspur Stadium after the NFL revealed its schedule for the 2022 International Series.

Two-time reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers plays in London for the first time in the franchise’s history on 9 October.

While Spurs’ stadium will also welcome designated home team New Orleans Saints in their game against the Minnesota Vikings on 2 October.

Wembley Stadium welcomes back London’s adopted team Jacksonville Jaguars, who host the Denver Broncos, fresh from acquiring former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson, on 30 October.

Wilson’s former team, Seattle Seahawks, will also play in this year’ International Series, with the first game held in Germany with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the home team in Munich on 13 November.

Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars battled it out at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last year ( Getty)

2022 International Series Schedule