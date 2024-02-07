Louis Rees-Zammit shares training footage as NFL journey begins

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Louis Rees-Zammit has shared new training footage as the former Wales wing adjusts to life in America as he pursues his dream of playing in the National Football League (NFL).

The 23-year-old stunned the rugby world, and Wales coach Warren Gatland, when he announced that he would be pursuing an opportunity in American football on the morning that Gatland was due to name his squad for the Six Nations.

Rees-Zammit achieved plenty in rugby after breaking through as a teenager, winning the Six Nations in 2021 and featuring both at a World Cup and on the 2021 British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa, but has decided to pursue success in another sport.

The young star was released by club Gloucester to join up with the NFL’s International Player Pathway as one of 16 recruits to the programme.

The first stage of the Pathway sees the group of prospective players, also including former England squad member Harry Mallinder, gather at the IMG Academy in Florida for an intensive training camp.

Rees-Zammit has plenty to learn having been a last-minute addition to the group and attempting a rapid transformation at two different positions requiring specialist skills.

The Welshman was listed as a running back/wide receiver, with his athletic ability an obvious fit at the two positions but the nuances of the game requiring plenty of development.

In the footage shared on Instragram, Rees-Zammit can be seen practicing running routes, honing his footwork as he prepares to try and impress NFL scouts in March.

The 16 players, who are drawn from eight nations, will be eligible to fill a special 17th slot on the practice squad of any of the 32 NFL franchises following the rule change beginning with the 2024 season applicable to athletes outside of the United States and Canada.

A participating team is permitted to elevate its international practice squad player to its active roster a maximum of three times throughout the season, which could afford Rees-Zammit or the rest of the cohort an early opportunity next season.

“I think the first thought of being in the NFL was when I was a young boy, but I knew I had to play rugby for a long time before that,” Rees-Zammit explained on NFL UK’s The Pathway series, which is available on Youtube. “I’ve played for Gloucester since I was 16 years old - without them, I wouldn’t have done anything in rugby. I’ve played for my country, I’ve gone to a World Cup, I’ve played for The Lions. I’m very grateful for that and just allowing me this opportunity to come to the IPP programme and try to live my dream.

“I think the hardest challenge is probably… my body’s obviously not used to running full pace and then trying to stop immediately. I can definitely feel that in my legs at the minute but day by day I’m slowly getting used to it. My body will adapt and that will get smoother and smoother.”