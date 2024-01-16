Warren Gatland gave his reaction to Louis Rees-Zammit’s shock switch to the NFL, revealing he only heard from the player an hour before the Welsh squad announcement.

The 22-year-old told Gatland he’d be leaving rugby union to join the NFL’s international player pathway moments before the coach was set to announce him in Wales’ 2024 Six Nations squad on Tuesday, 16 January.

“I learned of it about an hour ago. Spoke to Louis probably half an hour ago,” the New Zealander said, adding it was a “little bit of a shock.”

“Louis rang and said he’d had an approach on Sunday (14 January) to go and do a training camp with the NFL - something that he’s always dreamed of having an opportunity to do,” Gatland added.