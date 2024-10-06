Minnesota Vikings smother New York Jets in London to continue unbeaten NFL start

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Minnesota Vikings extended their winning streak to five matches in the NFL this season as they beat New York Jets 23-17 in London.

Jets’ veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers became the ninth player in NFL history to pass for 60,000 yards, but the Vikings’ defence was too good in front of a 61,139-crowd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Will Reichard gave the Vikings an early lead when he landed a 54-yard field goal and they extended their advantage to 10-0 in the first quarter with the game’s first touchdown.

Rodgers was intercepted by linebacker Andrew van Ginkel, who galloped down the sideline and into the end zone from 63 yards, with Reichard adding the conversion points.

It was only the fifth time in his career that Rodgers had been intercepted and returned for a touchdown.

open image in gallery Aaron Rodgers was harassed and harried by the Jets’ defence ( Getty Images )

Minnesota forged further ahead in the second quarter when fullback CJ Ham bull-dozed his way over from three yards for his side’s second touchdown.

Reichard added the points to put the Vikings 17-0 ahead, but the Jets responded at the end of the second quarter.

Running back Isaiah Davis completed a 35-yard return from a punt and, soon after, Rodgers showed neat footwork to evade the rush and found Allen Lazard in the end zone.

Greg Zuerlein added the extra points to make it 17-7 and kicked a 32-yard field goal at the end of the third quarter to haul his side to within seven points.

Vikings running back Aaron Jones had been withdrawn at half-time due to a hip injury, while Rodgers was troubled by a knee issue, which forced him to briefly leave the field.

open image in gallery Sam Darnold led the Vikings to another victory ( Getty Images )

Reichard restored the Vikings’ 10-point advantage at 20-10 with a 53-yard field goal in the final quarter, but the Jets responded again to set up a thrilling finale.

Garrett Wilson won a penalty for pass interference and, from the next play, the wide receiver was picked out by Rodgers for the Jets’ second touchdown.

Zuerlein landed the conversion to reduce the deficit to 20-17, only for Reichard’s 41-yard field goal to stretch the Vikings’ lead to 23-17.

The Jets chased a match-winning touchdown in the final two minutes, but Vikings cornerback Stephon Gilmore completed a superb interception pass to thwart Rodgers and help his side hold on for victory.

