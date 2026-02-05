Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emmy-winning actor Jon Hamm will take the stage as host of the NFL Honors Thursday night in San Francisco.

Hamm first attended the NFL Honors when the league’s annual awards show was still finding its footing. It was a relatively new addition to Super Bowl week that had yet to fully define what it would become.

Now, the award show is marking its 15th anniversary. Airing on NBC and NFL Network, it will serve as a capstone to the season just days before the Super Bowl.

“They didn’t really know what it was going to be, but it was fun,” Hamm said Wednesday after rehearsals at the Palace of Fine Arts. The actor said he enjoyed watching Alec Baldwin host the first-ever ceremony in 2012.

Hamm brings extensive hosting experience to the role, having previously led shows ranging from Saturday Night Live to the ESPYs. But he said the NFL Honors require a specific approach.

A lifelong football fan, Hamm grew up in St. Louis following the Cardinals and Rams before later rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs ( AFP via Getty Images )

“We’re not trying to break new ground in comedy or make anything that’s going to offend anybody,” said Hamm, who won a 2015 Primetime Emmy for his portrayal of Don Draper on AMC's Mad Men.

He's also appeared in projects including 30 Rock, The Morning Show and now the Apple TV Plus series Your Friends & Neighbors.

“We’re here to celebrate the players and their season and then push everybody into a good mood,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a pretty good Super Bowl.”

Beyond football, Hamm said Super Bowl week reflects a larger cultural moment, including the rise of global music stars such as Bad Bunny, who is set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show after coming off a major Grammys night — where his project Debí Tirar Más Fotos won album of year. It’s the first time an all Spanish-language album has taken home the top prize.

“I was happy to see his success at the Grammys,” said Hamm, who attended Bad Bunny’s historic residency in 2025. He and the Puerto Rican superstar have become friends and even share the same birthday.

“He was beautifully eloquent. … He’s a very intelligent guy. He’s a wonderful artist, number one streamed artist in the world for a reason,” Hamm said.

“He’s smart enough to realize that engagement is the key. So I applaud him as an artist and as a fellow Pisces and a fellow March 10 birthday man. He’s a good dude.”

Hamm said the NFL Honors have grown into something meaningful for players across the league, especially those whose accomplishments are not always tied to postseason success. He pointed to standout individual achievements that still deserve recognition.

“You got guys like Myles Garrett breaking the sack record,” Hamm said. “He ain’t sniffing the Super Bowl, but it’s still something to be celebrated, right?”

The NFL Honors have evolved into a night players anticipate, Hamm said, in part because of the rare opportunity it gives them to gather in one place.

“They’re in a room with their peers. Everybody knows everybody,” he said. “They only play 17, 18 games. … It’s nice for them to get celebrated the way they should.”

A lifelong football fan, Hamm grew up in St. Louis following the Cardinals and Rams before later rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs. Hosting the ceremony, he said, means stepping back from team allegiances.

“It’s not about one team,” Hamm said. “It’s about honoring the season.”

As the NFL Honors celebrate their milestone year, Hamm said the night is ultimately about bringing people together before the Super Bowl matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots. He said the ceremony is a gathering point during the week.

“The appetizer,” he said. “That’s what it is.”