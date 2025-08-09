NFL preseason game between Detroit and Atlanta stopped after serious injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The NFL preseason game between Detroit and Atalanta was stopped with 6:31 to after a serious injury saw an ambulance on the field.

Detroit safety Morice Norris was attended to for about 20 minutes and taken off in the ambulance during the Lions' preseason game Friday night against Atlanta. with the game ending with 6:31 to go after the players let the clock run.

The game ended with 6:31 to go after the players let the clock run.

open image in gallery Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions players pray after the injury ( IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect )

open image in gallery Lions players kneel on the bench while Norris is treated ( AP )

Norris was hurt with 14:50 to go trying to tackle Nathan Carter.

When play resumed, Falcons quarterback Emory Jones took a snap and then held the ball as players from both teams stood at the line of scrimmage and the clock continued to run. Finally, with 6:31 left, an official announced the game had been suspended “per New York.”

The Lions led 17-10 when played was stopped.

Norris appeared to be knocked unconscious after the tackle. Broadcasters said he appeared to be blinking while being treated.

Worried players stood by or knelt as the 24-year-old was seen to. Both teams then stood together in prayer in the center of the field.

open image in gallery The ambulance was on the field for about 20 minutes before it took Norris to the hospital ( Getty Images )

It was not immediately clear how serious his injury was.

The Falcons tweeted: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Morice Norris, his family, and the Lions organization.”

open image in gallery Norris during football practice in Allen Park, Michigan, in July. It was not immediately clear how serious his injury is ( AP )

The reaction of the players on the pitch was hailed as an example of sportsmanship.

The Detroit Times tweeted: “This is genuinely the classiest thing I’ve ever seen during a football game Both teams agreeing to run out the clock completely out of respect for Morice Norris.”