NFL Draft 2021: How to watch in UK, start time, order, dates and schedule
Trevor Lawrence is destined to go to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but there are many more talking points ahead of the extravaganza in Cleveland on Thursday
The 2021 NFL Draft is here with the hopes and dreams of teams and players alike set to materialise in Cleveland.
While the Super Bowl may be realistic for a select few, this event allows even the most inept teams to believe they are beginning their journey towards glory down the road.
There appears to be a sensational class of quarterbacks this year, headlined by Trevor Lawrence, who is destined to go to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who possess the No 1 overall pick.
But look out for Zach Wilson, Mac Jones, Justin Fields and Trey Lance, all of whom have the potential to become polished starters in the big leaguer.
Here’s everything you need to know about the event and how you can follow the action.
When and where is the 2021 NFL Draft?
The draft begins in Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday, 29 April, and ends on Saturday, 1 May.
The first round is on Thursday, while Friday will see the second and third rounds, with the remaining four rounds taking place on Saturday.
What time will the 2021 NFL Draft begin?
Tune in to the NFL Draft on Thursday at 8pm ET (1am BST), with the event set to finish on day one at 11:30 pm ET (4:30am BST).
The second round begins at 7pm ET (12am BST), while the fourth round and the final day of the draft will begin at 12pm ET (5pm BST).
How to watch the 2021 NFL Draft and is there a live stream?
You can watch the NFL Draft live on Sky Sports NFL and NFL Game Pass on Thursday 29 April, with live coverage starting with the preview show on Sky Sports NFL from 8pm BST, the red carpet show at 11pm BST on Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event and full coverage of the first round beginning at 1am BST on Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event.
Sky Sports subscribers can tune in via the Sky Go app, while non-subscribers can catch the event using NOW TV, with day and week passes available.
Draft Order
Round 1
1) Jacksonville Jaguars
2) New York Jets
3) San Francisco 49ers (from Houston Texans through Miami Dolphins)
4) Atlanta Falcons
5) Cincinnati Bengals
6) Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia Eagles)
7) Detroit Lions
8) Carolina Panthers
9) Denver Broncos
10) Dallas Cowboys
11) New York Giants
12) Philadelphia Eagles (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)
13) Los Angeles Chargers
14) Minnesota Vikings
15) New England Patriots
16) Arizona Cardinals
17) Las Vegas Raiders
18) Miami Dolphins
19) Washington Football Team
20) Chicago Bears
21) Indianapolis Colts
22) Tennessee Titans
23) New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
24) Pittsburgh Steelers
25) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)
26) Cleveland Browns
27) Baltimore Ravens
28) New Orleans Saints
29) Green Bay Packers
30) Buffalo Bills
31) Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City Chiefs)
32) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 2
33) Jacksonville Jaguars
34) New York Jets
35) Atlanta Falcons
36) Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans)
37) Philadelphia Eagles
38) Cincinnati Bengals
39) Carolina Panthers
40) Denver Broncos
41) Detroit Lions
42) New York Giants
43) San Francisco 49ers
44) Dallas Cowboys
45) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Minnesota Vikings)
46) New England Patriots
47) Los Angeles Chargers
48) Las Vegas Raiders
49) Arizona Cardinals
50) Miami Dolphins
51) Washington Football Team
52) Chicago Bears
53) Tennessee Titans
54) Indianapolis Colts
55) Pittsburgh Steelers
56) Seattle Seahawks
57) Los Angeles Rams
58) Kansas City Chiefs (from Baltimore Ravens)
59) Cleveland Browns
60) New Orleans Saints
61) Buffalo Bills
62) Green Bay Packers
63) Kansas City Chiefs
64) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 3
65) Jacksonville Jaguars
66) New York Jets
67) Houston Texans
68) Atlanta Falcons
69) Cincinnati Bengals
70) Philadelphia Eagles
71) Denver Broncos
72) Detroit Lions
73) Carolina Panthers
74) Washington Football Team (from San Francisco 49ers)
75) Dallas Cowboys
76) New York Giants
77) Los Angeles Chargers
78) Minnesota Vikings
79) Las Vegas Raiders (from Arizona Cardinals)
80) Las Vegas Raiders
81) Miami Dolphins
82) Washington Football Team
83) Chicago Bears
84) Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis Colts)
85) Tennessee Titans
86) New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
87) Pittsburgh Steelers88) Los Angeles Rams
89) Cleveland Browns90) Minnesota Vikings (from Baltimore Ravens)
91) Cleveland Browns (from New Orleans Saints)
92) Green Bay Packers
93) Buffalo Bills
94) Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City Chiefs)
95) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
96) New England Patriots (compensatory selection)
97) Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)
98) New Orleans Saints (compensatory selection)
99) Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)
100) Tennessee Titans (compensatory selection)
101) Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams; compensatory selection)
102) San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory selection)
103) Los Angeles Rams (special compensatory selection)
104) Baltimore Ravens (special compensatory selection)
105) New Orleans Saints (special compensatory selection)
Round 4
106) Jacksonville Jaguars
107) New York Jets
108) Atlanta Falcons
109) Houston Texans
110) Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles)
111) Cincinnati Bengals
112) Detroit Lions
113) Carolina Panthers
114) Denver Broncos
115) Dallas Cowboys
116) New York Giants
117) San Francisco 49ers
118) Los Angeles Chargers
119) Minnesota Vikings
120) New England Patriots
121) Las Vegas Raiders
122) New England Patriots (from Arizona Cardinals through Houston Texans)
123) Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)
124) Washington Football Team
125) Minnesota Vikings (from Chicago Bears)
126) Tennessee Titans
127) Indianapolis Colts
128) Pittsburgh Steelers
129) Seattle Seahawks
130) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)
131) Baltimore Ravens
132) Cleveland Browns
133) New Orleans Saints
134) Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo Bills; conditional)
135) Green Bay Packers
136) Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City Chiefs)
137) Tampa Bay Buccaneers138) Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)
139) New England Patriots (compensatory selection)
140) Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory selection)
141) Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)
142) Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)
143) Minnesota Vikings (compensatory selection)
144) Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory selection)
Round 5
145) Jacksonville Jaguars
146) New York Jets
147) Houston Texans
148) Atlanta Falcons
149) Cincinnati Bengals
150) Philadelphia Eagles
151) Carolina Panthers
152) Denver Broncos
153) Detroit Lions
154) New York Jets (from New York Giants)
155) San Francisco 49ers
156) Miami Dolphins (from Dallas Cowboys through Philadelphia Eagles)
157) Minnesota Vikings
158) Houston Texans (from New England Patriots)
159) Los Angeles Chargers
160) Arizona Cardinals
161) Buffalo Bills (from Las Vegas Raiders)
162) Las Vegas Raiders (from Miami Dolphins)
163) Washington Football Team
164) Chicago Bears
165) Indianapolis Colts
166) Tennessee Titans
167) Las Vegas Raiders (from Seattle Seahawks)
168) Minnesota Vikings (from Pittsburgh Steelers through Baltimore Ravens)
169) Cleveland Browns (from Los Angeles Rams)
170) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Cleveland Browns)
171) Baltimore Ravens
172) San Francisco 49ers (from New Orleans Saints)
173) Green Bay Packers174) Buffalo Bills
175) Kansas City Chiefs
176) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
177) New England Patriots (compensatory selection)
178) Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)
179) Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)
180) San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection)
181) Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory selection)
182) Atlanta Falcons (compensatory selection)
183) Atlanta Falcons (compensatory selection)
184) Baltimore Ravens (compensatory selection)
Round 6
185) Los Angeles Chargers (from Jacksonville Jaguars through Tennessee Titans)
186) New York Jets
187) Atlanta Falcons
188) New England Patriots (from Houston Texans)
189) Philadelphia Eagles
190) Cincinnati Bengals
191) Denver Broncos
192) Dallas Cowboys (from Detroit Lions)
193) Carolina Panthers
194) San Francisco 49ers
195) Houston Texans (from Dallas Cowboys through New England Patriots)
196) New York Giants
197) New England Patriots
198) Los Angeles Chargers
199) Minnesota Vikings
200) Las Vegas Raiders
201) New York Giants (from Arizona Cardinals)
202) Cincinnati Bengals (from Miami Dolphins through Houston Texans)
203) Houston Texans (from Washington Football Team through Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins)
204) Chicago Bears
205) Tennessee Titans
206) Indianapolis Colts
207) Kansas City Chiefs (from Pittsburgh Steelers through Miami Dolphins)
208) Chicago Bears (from Seattle Seahawks through Miami Dolphins; conditional)
209) Los Angeles Rams
210) Baltimore Ravens
211) Cleveland Browns
212) Houston Texans (from New Orleans Saints)
213) Buffalo Bills214) Green Bay Packers
215) Tennessee Titans (from Kansas City Chiefs)
216) Pittsburgh Steelers (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
217) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (compensatory selection)
218) New Orleans Saints (compensatory selection)
219) Atlanta Falcons (compensatory selection)
220) Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)
221) Chicago Bears (compensatory selection)
222) Carolina Panthers (compensatory selection)
223) Arizona Cardinals (from Minnesota Vikings; compensatory selection)
224) Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory selection)
225) Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory selection)
226) New York Jets (from Carolina Panthers; compensatory selection)
227) Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)
228) Chicago Bears (compensatory selection)
Round 7
229) New Orleans Saints (from Jacksonville Jaguars)
230) San Francisco 49ers (from New York Jets)
231) Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans)
232) Tennessee Titans (from Atlanta Falcons through Miami Dolphins)
233) Houston Texans (from Cincinnati Bengals)
234) Philadelphia Eagles
235) Cincinnati Bengals (from Detroit Lions through Seattle Seahawks)
236) Buffalo Bills (from Carolina Panthers)
237) Denver Broncos238) Dallas Cowboys
239) Denver Broncos (from New York Giants)
240) Philadelphia Eagles (from San Francisco 49ers)
241) Los Angeles Chargers
242) New England Patriots
243) Arizona Cardinals
244) Washington Football Team (from Las Vegas Raiders)
245) Pittsburgh Steelers (from Miami Dolphins)
246) Washington Football Team
247) Arizona Cardinals (from Chicago Bears through Las Vegas Raiders)
248) Indianapolis Colts
249) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Tennessee Titans)
250) Seattle Seahawks
251) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Pittsburgh Steelers)
252) Los Angeles Rams
253) Denver Broncos (from Cleveland Browns)
254) Pittsburgh Steelers (from Baltimore Ravens)
255) New Orleans Saints
256) Green Bay Packers
257) Cleveland Browns (from Buffalo Bills)
258) Miami Dolphins (from Kansas City Chiefs)
259) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
