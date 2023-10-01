NFL schedule: Dates and times in full for 2023 regular season

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The NFL is back with the Kansas City Chiefs as the reigning Super Bowl champions and eager to defend their title.

But there are no shortage of contenders to topple Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, with the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals among the most-fancied teams ahead of kick-off.

Aaron Rodgers joined the New York Jets ahead of the season but suffered a serious injury in his first game action with his new franchise, while Sean Payton is back in the league and hoping to lift the struggling Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos.

It will also be the first time in 23 seasons that the NFL will not feature Tom Brady, who has now properly retired from the sport. There are 32 teams competing across eight divisions with 17 regular season games per team and 272 games in total across 18 weeks before the playoffs begin.

Here is the full NFL schedule and fixtures and division for the 2023 season:

Week 4

Thursday, September 28

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, October 1

Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars (London), 9:30 a.m., ESPN+

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox

Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., CBS

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Fox

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Fox

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., Fox

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS

New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, October 2

Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 5

Thursday, October 5

Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, October 8

Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills (London), 9:30 a.m., NFL Network

Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox

Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS

New York Giants at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., Fox

New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., Fox

New York Jets at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, October 9

Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Bye week: Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 6

Thursday, October 12

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, October 15

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans (London), 9:30 a.m., NFL Network

Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Fox

Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS

San Francisco 49ers, at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., Fox

New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., Fox

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS

Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS

Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Fox

New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets, 4:25 p.m., Fox

New York Giants at Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, October 16

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Bye week: Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 7

Thursday, October 19

Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, October 22

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., Fox

Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Fox

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS

Washington Commanders at New York Giants, 1 p.m., CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, October 23

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Bye week: Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans

Week 8

Thursday, October 26

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, October 29

Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox

Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., Fox

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox

New Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Fox

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS

New York Jets at New York Giants, 1 p.m., CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox

Cleveland Browns at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. CBS

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, October 30

Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 9

Thursday, November 2

Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, November 5

Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs (Frankfurt), 9:30 a.m., NFL Network

Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox

Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS

Washington Commanders at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., Fox

Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., CBS

Indianapolis Colts at Carolina Panthers, 4:05 p.m., CBS

New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, November 6

Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Bye week: Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers

Week 10

Thursday, November 9

Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday. November 12

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots (Frankfurt), 9:30 a.m., NFL Network

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., Fox

Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., Fox

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox

Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS

Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Washington Commanders at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., Fox

New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, November 13

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Bye week: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles

Week 11

Thursday, November 16

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, November 19

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox

Los Angeles Chargers at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox

Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS

New York Giants at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., Fox

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, November 20

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Bye week: Atlanta Falcns, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints

Week 12

Thursday, November 23

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, 12:30 p.m., Fox

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m., CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Friday, November 24

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 3 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, November 26

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS

New England Patriots at New York Giants, 1 p.m., Fox

Carolina Panthers at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., Fox

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Buffalo Bills at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Baltimore Ravens at Las Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, November 27

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 13

Thursday, November 30

Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, December 3

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS

Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Fox

Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets, 1 p.m., Fox

Arizona Cardinals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., CBS

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS

Miami Dolphins at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox

Denver Broncos at Houston Texans, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m., Fox

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, December 4

Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Bye week: Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants

Week 14

Thursday, December 7

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, December 10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., Fox

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Fox

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Fox

Houston Texans at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m., BS

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, December 11

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Green Bay Packers at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m., ABC

Bye week: Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders

Week 15

Thursday, December 14

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, December 17

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Fox

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, December 18

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Games not yet scheduled (Either 12/16 or 12/17)

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers, TBD

Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals, TBD

Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns, TBD

Denver Broncos at Detroit Lions, TBD

Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts, TBD

Week 16

Thursday, December 21

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Saturday, December 23

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:30 p.m., NBC

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers, 8 p.m., Peacock

Sunday, December 24

Indianapolis Colts at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox

Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox

Washington Commanders at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins, 4:25 p.m., Fox

New England Patriots at Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m., NFL Network

Monday, December 25

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., CBS/Nickelodeon

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:30 p.m., Fox

Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m., ABC

Week 17

Thursday, December 28

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Saturday, December 30

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC

Sunday, December 31

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., CBS

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., Fox

Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS

Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS

Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants, 1 p.m. Fox

Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Fox

San Francisco 49ers at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Week 18

Sunday, January 7 (two games on Saturday, January 6)

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals, TBD

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, TBD

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers, TBD

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, TBD

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, TBD

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, TBD

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, TBD

Kanas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, TBD

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders, TBD

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, TBD

New York Jets at New England Patriots, TBD

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints, TBD

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants, TBD

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers, TBD

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans, TBD

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders, TBD

NFL Divisions

American Football Conference

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots

New York Jets

AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

AFC South

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

AFC West

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

National Football Conference

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

NFC North

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

How to watch in the US

For viewers in the US, the games are on NFL+, Fox Sports, Paramount+, ESPN, NBC Sports on Peacock, Thursday Night Football on Amazon, Telemundo Deportes and more.

How to watch in the UK

Viewers in the UK can catch select games on Sky Sports NFL. There is also RedZone on Sunday evenings which has a full round of live updates from matches across the country, as most matches take place then. After Sky Sports’ two allocated games, fans can watch the rest of the week’s games on DAZN, which has the rights to NFL Game Pass this season, which is available for £151 for the season, or in four £37.75 installments. Every Monday Night Football will also be shown live from 1 am on Channel 5.

Get your NFL Game Pass here

Find the latest odds on the NFL here