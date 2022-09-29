Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The NFL is set for a London Games takeover on the South Bank with the Super Bowl trophy on display and former players set to meet fans.

The NFL will provide a fan experience on 1 October to celebrate the start of the 2022 International Games.

And fans will have the opportunity to take part in NFL training activities and meet former players, including Jason Bell, Osi Umenyiora, Jack Crawford and Maurice Jones-Drew.

Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints cheerleaders will provide performances ahead of Sunday’s game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while there is a NFL Super Bowl Gallery exhibition, including the iconic Vince Lombardi trophy and various Super Bowl rings from past champions.

With four locations on the South Bank; Bernie Spain Gardens, Riverside Slice, Observation Point and the OXO Tower Gallery.

Kirk Cousins will lead the Vikings against the Saints on Sunday ( Associated Press)

NFL UK General Manager, Henry Hodgson said, “Being able to showcase the best of the NFL and American Football just ahead of our games here in London is an opportunity to continue to grow our following in the capital and give people a chance to experience the NFL.

“We can’t wait to welcome fans and those new to the sport to our South Bank events and bring people closer to the game we love.”

The one-day event will open at 10am on Saturday 1 October, and finishes at 6pm, with no tickets required and all festivities free to experience for all ages.

NFL London Games 2022