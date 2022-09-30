NFL lights up Trafalgar Square as Vikings vs Saints kicks off London Games
Minnesota faces New Orleans in what could be a preview of this year’s play-offs with both sides equipped to make a run towards the Super Bowl
The NFL returns to London this weekend to kick-start the International Series with the first of the London Games as the Minnesota Vikings face the New Orleans Saints.
As part of the London takeover, Trafalgar Square has been lit up in the colours of the six teams set to grace the capital across three weekends.
Kirk Cousins’ Vikings host Alvin Kamara and the Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, with a 2:30pm kick-off.
Spurs will welcome the NFL back a week later when Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants battle two-time reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.
The final game sees the adopted London side Jacksonville Jaguars, with star quarterback Trevor Lawrence inspiring a promising start, with Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos their opponents - this time at Wembley Stadium.
The festivities stretch beyond the field on gameday too, with a fan experience on 1 October providing opportunities to sample NFL training activities and meet former players, including Jason Bell, Osi Umenyiora, Jack Crawford and Maurice Jones-Drew.
Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints cheerleaders will provide performances ahead of Sunday’s game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while there is a NFL Super Bowl Gallery exhibition, including the iconic Vince Lombardi trophy and various Super Bowl rings from past champions.
With four locations on the South Bank; Bernie Spain Gardens, Riverside Slice, Observation Point and the OXO Tower Gallery.
The NFL is back in the capital! NFL lights up Trafalgar Square ahead of Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints live from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Sunday, the first of the three 2022 NFL London Games, London is ready! Coverage on Sky Sports NFL starts from 1.30pm.
NFL London Games 2022
- Sunday 2 October, 2:30pm: Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Sunday 9 October, 2:30pm: New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Sunday 30 October, 2:30pm: Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Wembley Stadium
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies