NFL confirms teams set for London and Dublin in International Games 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The NFL has announced three match-ups for London in the International Games 2025 and a first-ever regular season game to be played in Dublin, Ireland.

The NFL will also visit Berlin, Germany, Madrid, Spain and Sao Paulo, Brazil in a bid to further expand its presence in international markets.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host back-to-back games with the Cleveland Browns facing the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, 5 October before New York Jets v Denver Broncos on Sunday, 12 October.

The third and final game in London sees the Jacksonville Jaguars battle the Los Angeles Rams at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, 19 October.

Croke Park will also welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings to Dublin on Sunday, 28 September, with Kevin O'Connell’s side tasked with back-to-back games abroad.

open image in gallery Aaron Rodgers endured a tough outing in London last season ( Getty Images )

“The 2025 NFL London Games will deliver another unforgettable football experience for fans in the U.K., with game one of the series marking the milestone 40th game in the capital, " said General Manager of NFL U.K. & Ireland Henry Hodgson.

“With two exciting matchups at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and one at Wembley Stadium, we’re building on nearly two decades of NFL history in London. The interest in our game globally has never been stronger, and we look forward to welcoming NFL teams and fans from around the world to London once again.”

“Our experiences in London have always been memorable, so to return in 2025 as the first team to play in back-to-back international games in different countries was something we could not pass up,” said Vikings Owner/President Mark Wilf. “U.K. fans have a history of showing up and embracing the Minnesota Vikings, creating what often feels like a homefield environment, and we are hopeful that is what we see again in 2025.”

“The Broncos are thrilled to represent our fans and the NFL overseas in the 2025 NFL London Games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against the Jets,” said Broncos President Damani Leech. “Broncos Country has no borders, and we join the NFL in sharing a deep commitment to growing the game on a global stage. After having such a wonderful experience in London a few years ago, we can’t wait to return to the United Kingdom to engage with such passionate fans and build on the Broncos’ proud international history.”

open image in gallery Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was the star of the show against the Jacksonville Jaguars ( PA Wire )

“We’re excited to return to London this October to help drive the NFL’s continued growth on the international stage,” said Los Angeles Rams President Kevin Demoff. “Kroenke Sports and Entertainment is one of the largest sports and entertainment organizations in the world and growing the Rams footprint globally is a key priority for our team, whether through year-round engagement across our seven global markets or playing abroad. We look forward to facing the Jaguars in a world-class environment like Wembley Stadium, the national stadium of England, which will be a memorable experience for our players, coaches, and fans.”

NFL International Games 2025

*Indicates designated team