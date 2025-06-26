NFL suspends former Ravens kicker Justin Tucker for first 10 weeks of the season amid slew of off-field allegations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

NFL star Justin Tucker has been suspended for the first 10 weeks of the upcoming season, following a slew of allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior.

Tucker is a former kicker for the Baltimore Ravens, and received his suspension on Thursday, after being accused of violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

The 35-year-old became a free agent after the Ravens released him last month in the aftermath of reports that he was accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by over a dozen massage therapists.

Allegations against Tucker first emerged in January, when The Baltimore Banner reported that six massage therapists from eight Baltimore-area spas had shared their first-hand accounts with the outlet.

The outlet reported that the NFL star repeatedly exposed himself to the masseuses, touched two of them with his exposed penis and also several times left what appeared to be ejaculate on the massage table.

open image in gallery Tucker is a former kicker for the Baltimore Ravens, and received his suspension on Thursday, after being accused of violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved )

By February a total of 16 had come forward. All said Tucker’s actions occurred between 2012 and 2016.

Two of the spas said the player’s behavior was so bad that he had been banned from the premises.

After the initial allegations emerged, Tucker said that he has never received any complaints from a massage therapist or been told he was not welcome at a spa or other place of business.

open image in gallery The Baltimore Banner reported that the NFL star repeatedly exposed himself to the masseuses ( AP )

His 10-week suspension takes effect on August 26, which is roster cutdown day, and will be eligible for reinstatement on November 11.

Tucker is still able to try out with and sign with a team. If he is signed, he can attend training camp and participate in preseason games.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

A five-time All-Pro, Tucker has played his entire 13-year career with Baltimore. He’s considered one of the best kickers in NFL history, although 2024 was his worst season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report