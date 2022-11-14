Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Patrick Peterson intercepted Josh Allen with 1:12 left in overtime to finally end a rollercoaster game between two of the NFL's best teams on Sunday.

The Minnesota Vikings took advantage of three turnovers by Buffalo Bills QB Allen in the fourth quarter and overtime, pulling ahead late in regulation when he mishandled a snap and fumbled in the end zone.

Greg Joseph put the Vikings ahead to stay by hitting a 33-yard field goal with 3:42 left in overtime. The game didn't end until Allen, facing second and 10 at Minnesota's 20, forced a pass over the middle intended for Gabe Davis, only to have Peterson intercept it a few yards into the end zone, his second pick of the day. Peterson ran out and slid to the turf.

Kirk Cousins threw for 357 yards, and Justin Jefferson had a monster game with 10 catches for 193 yards, including an incredible one-handed grab to convert a fourth-and-18 for the NFC North-leading Vikings (8-1). Minnesota rallied to win when trailing with 2 1/2 minutes or less remaining in regulation for the fifth time this season.

The Bills (6-3) dropped out of the AFC lead with their second straight loss.

Here are the latest standings:

AFC East

W L T Pct PF PA

Miami 7 3 0 .700 252 241

Buffalo 6 3 0 .667 250 151

N.Y. Jets 6 3 0 .667 196 176

New England 5 4 0 .556 203 166

AFC South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 6 3 0 .667 166 168

Indianapolis 4 5 1 .450 157 203

Jacksonville 3 7 0 .300 216 205

Houston 1 7 1 .167 149 207

AFC North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 6 3 0 .667 235 196

Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 228 185

Cleveland 3 6 0 .333 217 238

Pittsburgh 3 6 0 .333 140 207

AFC West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 7 2 0 .778 270 206

L.A. Chargers 5 4 0 .556 200 228

Denver 3 6 0 .333 131 149

Las Vegas 2 7 0 .222 203 226

NFC East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 8 0 0 1.000 225 135

N.Y. Giants 7 2 0 .778 187 173

Dallas 6 3 0 .667 211 164

Washington 4 5 0 .444 159 192

NFC South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 5 5 0 .500 183 180

Atlanta 4 6 0 .400 232 250

Carolina 3 7 0 .300 204 243

New Orleans 3 7 0 .300 222 247

NFC North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 8 1 0 .889 226 191

Green Bay 4 6 0 .400 185 216

Detroit 3 6 0 .333 219 264

Chicago 3 7 0 .300 217 247

NFC West

W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 6 4 0 .600 257 241

San Francisco 5 4 0 .556 198 163

Arizona 4 6 0 .400 230 258

L.A. Rams 3 6 0 .333 148 200

Thursday result

Carolina 25, Atlanta 15

Sunday results

Tampa Bay 21, Seattle 16, Munich, DEU

Detroit 31, Chicago 30

Kansas City 27, Jacksonville 17

Miami 39, Cleveland 17

Minnesota 33, Buffalo 30, OT

N.Y. Giants 24, Houston 16

Pittsburgh 20, New Orleans 10

Tennessee 17, Denver 10

Indianapolis 25, Las Vegas 20

Arizona 27, L.A. Rams 17

Green Bay 31, Dallas 28, OT

San Francisco 22, L.A. Chargers 16

Monday

Washington at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.