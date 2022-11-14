NFL standings and Playoff Picture 2022: Buffalo Bills fall after Minnesota Vikings loss
The Buffalo Bills (6-3) dropped out of the AFC lead with their second straight loss
Patrick Peterson intercepted Josh Allen with 1:12 left in overtime to finally end a rollercoaster game between two of the NFL's best teams on Sunday.
The Minnesota Vikings took advantage of three turnovers by Buffalo Bills QB Allen in the fourth quarter and overtime, pulling ahead late in regulation when he mishandled a snap and fumbled in the end zone.
Greg Joseph put the Vikings ahead to stay by hitting a 33-yard field goal with 3:42 left in overtime. The game didn't end until Allen, facing second and 10 at Minnesota's 20, forced a pass over the middle intended for Gabe Davis, only to have Peterson intercept it a few yards into the end zone, his second pick of the day. Peterson ran out and slid to the turf.
Kirk Cousins threw for 357 yards, and Justin Jefferson had a monster game with 10 catches for 193 yards, including an incredible one-handed grab to convert a fourth-and-18 for the NFC North-leading Vikings (8-1). Minnesota rallied to win when trailing with 2 1/2 minutes or less remaining in regulation for the fifth time this season.
The Bills (6-3) dropped out of the AFC lead with their second straight loss.
Here are the latest standings:
AFC East
W L T Pct PF PA
Miami 7 3 0 .700 252 241
Buffalo 6 3 0 .667 250 151
N.Y. Jets 6 3 0 .667 196 176
New England 5 4 0 .556 203 166
AFC South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 6 3 0 .667 166 168
Indianapolis 4 5 1 .450 157 203
Jacksonville 3 7 0 .300 216 205
Houston 1 7 1 .167 149 207
AFC North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 6 3 0 .667 235 196
Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 228 185
Cleveland 3 6 0 .333 217 238
Pittsburgh 3 6 0 .333 140 207
AFC West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 7 2 0 .778 270 206
L.A. Chargers 5 4 0 .556 200 228
Denver 3 6 0 .333 131 149
Las Vegas 2 7 0 .222 203 226
NFC East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 8 0 0 1.000 225 135
N.Y. Giants 7 2 0 .778 187 173
Dallas 6 3 0 .667 211 164
Washington 4 5 0 .444 159 192
NFC South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 5 5 0 .500 183 180
Atlanta 4 6 0 .400 232 250
Carolina 3 7 0 .300 204 243
New Orleans 3 7 0 .300 222 247
NFC North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 8 1 0 .889 226 191
Green Bay 4 6 0 .400 185 216
Detroit 3 6 0 .333 219 264
Chicago 3 7 0 .300 217 247
NFC West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 6 4 0 .600 257 241
San Francisco 5 4 0 .556 198 163
Arizona 4 6 0 .400 230 258
L.A. Rams 3 6 0 .333 148 200
Thursday result
Carolina 25, Atlanta 15
Sunday results
Tampa Bay 21, Seattle 16, Munich, DEU
Detroit 31, Chicago 30
Kansas City 27, Jacksonville 17
Miami 39, Cleveland 17
Minnesota 33, Buffalo 30, OT
N.Y. Giants 24, Houston 16
Pittsburgh 20, New Orleans 10
Tennessee 17, Denver 10
Indianapolis 25, Las Vegas 20
Arizona 27, L.A. Rams 17
Green Bay 31, Dallas 28, OT
San Francisco 22, L.A. Chargers 16
Monday
Washington at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.
