NFL standings and Playoff Picture 2022: Buffalo Bills fall after Minnesota Vikings loss

The Buffalo Bills (6-3) dropped out of the AFC lead with their second straight loss

Sports Staff
Monday 14 November 2022 12:49
The Buffalo Bills dropped out of the AFC lead on Sunday with their second straight loss

(Getty Images)

Patrick Peterson intercepted Josh Allen with 1:12 left in overtime to finally end a rollercoaster game between two of the NFL's best teams on Sunday.

The Minnesota Vikings took advantage of three turnovers by Buffalo Bills QB Allen in the fourth quarter and overtime, pulling ahead late in regulation when he mishandled a snap and fumbled in the end zone.

Greg Joseph put the Vikings ahead to stay by hitting a 33-yard field goal with 3:42 left in overtime. The game didn't end until Allen, facing second and 10 at Minnesota's 20, forced a pass over the middle intended for Gabe Davis, only to have Peterson intercept it a few yards into the end zone, his second pick of the day. Peterson ran out and slid to the turf.

Kirk Cousins threw for 357 yards, and Justin Jefferson had a monster game with 10 catches for 193 yards, including an incredible one-handed grab to convert a fourth-and-18 for the NFC North-leading Vikings (8-1). Minnesota rallied to win when trailing with 2 1/2 minutes or less remaining in regulation for the fifth time this season.

The Bills (6-3) dropped out of the AFC lead with their second straight loss.

Here are the latest standings:

AFC East

W L T Pct PF PA

Miami 7 3 0 .700 252 241

Buffalo 6 3 0 .667 250 151

N.Y. Jets 6 3 0 .667 196 176

New England 5 4 0 .556 203 166

AFC South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 6 3 0 .667 166 168

Indianapolis 4 5 1 .450 157 203

Jacksonville 3 7 0 .300 216 205

Houston 1 7 1 .167 149 207

AFC North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 6 3 0 .667 235 196

Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 228 185

Cleveland 3 6 0 .333 217 238

Pittsburgh 3 6 0 .333 140 207

AFC West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 7 2 0 .778 270 206

L.A. Chargers 5 4 0 .556 200 228

Denver 3 6 0 .333 131 149

Las Vegas 2 7 0 .222 203 226

NFC East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 8 0 0 1.000 225 135

N.Y. Giants 7 2 0 .778 187 173

Dallas 6 3 0 .667 211 164

Washington 4 5 0 .444 159 192

NFC South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 5 5 0 .500 183 180

Atlanta 4 6 0 .400 232 250

Carolina 3 7 0 .300 204 243

New Orleans 3 7 0 .300 222 247

NFC North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 8 1 0 .889 226 191

Green Bay 4 6 0 .400 185 216

Detroit 3 6 0 .333 219 264

Chicago 3 7 0 .300 217 247

NFC West

W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 6 4 0 .600 257 241

San Francisco 5 4 0 .556 198 163

Arizona 4 6 0 .400 230 258

L.A. Rams 3 6 0 .333 148 200

Thursday result

Carolina 25, Atlanta 15 

Sunday results

Tampa Bay 21, Seattle 16, Munich, DEU 

Detroit 31, Chicago 30 

Kansas City 27, Jacksonville 17 

Miami 39, Cleveland 17 

Minnesota 33, Buffalo 30, OT 

N.Y. Giants 24, Houston 16 

Pittsburgh 20, New Orleans 10 

Tennessee 17, Denver 10 

Indianapolis 25, Las Vegas 20 

Arizona 27, L.A. Rams 17 

Green Bay 31, Dallas 28, OT 

San Francisco 22, L.A. Chargers 16 

Monday

Washington at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m. 

