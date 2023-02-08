Watch live: NFL Commissioner gives ‘State of the League’ address ahead of Super Bowl

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell gives his annual “State of the League” address ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

There will be plenty to discuss ahead of the big game, which this year sees the Philadelphia Eagles play the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mr Goodell will likely speak on the injury Damar Hamlin suffered in January, as well as a range of other topics.

During a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, the 24-year-old athlete collapsed on the field.

Unsurprisingly, the incident raised questions over safety in the NFL.

Mr Goodell could also discuss the league’s international programme, which saw games played in London, Germany and Mexico in the 2022 season.

In 2023, the Bills and Tennessee Titans will host regular season games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, while the Chiefs and New England Patriots will both be in action in Germany.