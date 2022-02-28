The Green Bay Packers are set to play in London after the NFL confirmed teams to play games in the International Series across the 2022 season.

The Packers will become the 32nd team to play in the UK since 2007 when they take to the pitch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium later this year.

The league’s MVP, Aaron Rodgers, is now set to leads the Packers in London, should he commit his future after recent speculation.

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will launches games in Germany when the 2020 Super Bowl champions star at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena.

The Arizona Cardinals will play in Mexico City, while the Jacksonville Jaguars return to their second home at Wembley Stadium, with the New Orleans Saints also set to play in London at Spurs’ stadium.

“We are very excited to be staging five games outside the United States in 2022, and thank the clubs for their continued commitment to growing the sport internationally,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business and League Events. “Our fans in Germany, Mexico and the UK can look forward to seeing some of the most iconic names and biggest stars in the League and enjoying an incredible series of events.”

More to follow...